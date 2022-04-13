Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 99.3% in March

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IOR traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $50.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.