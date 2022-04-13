Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €30.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.40 ($52.61) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price target on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.50 ($46.20) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($52.17) target price on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.17 ($46.93).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

