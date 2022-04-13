ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from €14.40 to €15.30. Approximately 353,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,032,440 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $10.01.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.70 ($13.80) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.96) to €13.00 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,731,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after purchasing an additional 55,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

