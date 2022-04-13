Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives $23.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.65. 1,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $18.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.04%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

