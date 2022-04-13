Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $603,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.