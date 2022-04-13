InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.04. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 1,023 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.49% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

