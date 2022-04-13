Insider Buying: Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Insider Buys 468 Shares of Stock

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) insider David Fletcher bought 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £383.76 ($500.08).

RNEW traded down GBX 0 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1.06 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,484. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1. Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

