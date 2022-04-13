Insider Buying: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Insider Buys C$5,264,112.50 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$52.64 per share, with a total value of C$5,264,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,420,217.89.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Friday, March 18th, Teck Resources Limited bought 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$4,884,075.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited acquired 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,899,287.50.

Shares of TSE:TECK.A opened at C$55.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.09. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of C$28.70 and a 52 week high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

