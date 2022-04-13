Insider Selling: Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) VP Sells 935 Shares of Stock

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) VP Anton Feingold sold 935 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $14,557.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,357.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anton Feingold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Anton Feingold sold 1,415 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $21,239.15.

NYSE:ACRE opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $751.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 288,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

