Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$603,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,243,669.41.

BTO traded up C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,663,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,533. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.08. The company has a market cap of C$6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.63.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cormark raised their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.