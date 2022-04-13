Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells 13,353 Shares of Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $60.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.81. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $25.32 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 52.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.