Insider Selling: Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells 4,447 Shares of Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Walther sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.86), for a total transaction of £20,011.50 ($26,077.01).

Cohort stock opened at GBX 460.90 ($6.01) on Wednesday. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.73) and a one year high of GBX 682 ($8.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 531.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £189.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58.

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

