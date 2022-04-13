Insider Selling: Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells 4,447 Shares of Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Rating) insider Simon Walther sold 4,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.86), for a total transaction of £20,011.50 ($26,077.01).
Cohort stock opened at GBX 460.90 ($6.01) on Wednesday. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 440 ($5.73) and a one year high of GBX 682 ($8.89). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 531.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £189.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58.
About Cohort (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.