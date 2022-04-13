Insights Network (INSTAR) Reaches Market Cap of $7.58 Million

Insights Network (INSTAR) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $323.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 290,691,096 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

