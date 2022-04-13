Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $286.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) to announce $286.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.10 million and the highest is $291.00 million. Insulet posted sales of $252.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded up $11.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.28. 274,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.18. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,153.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $964,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Insulet by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 60.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

