Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Lowered to C$200.00 at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IFCZF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.90.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFCZF stock opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $123.42 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.08 and its 200-day moving average is $135.90.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United Kingdom and International, and United States. The Canada segment consists of personal auto and properties, and commercial lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.