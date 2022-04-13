Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$200.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$201.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a strong rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$208.69.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$182.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$156.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$190.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.85. The firm has a market cap of C$32.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 12.3886053 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

