Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $72.00. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

IART has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $2,528,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 53,807 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

