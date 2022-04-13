Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Boosted by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,014,289. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.28. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $65.63. The firm has a market cap of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

