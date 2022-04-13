Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $282.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will post sales of $282.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.00 million and the lowest is $281.10 million. Interface posted sales of $253.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 92,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Interface by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $741.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Interface has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

Interface Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

