International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.55.

Shares of IBM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.14. 2,972,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

