Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.27

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.27 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 8318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intrepid Potash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to buyback $35.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 18.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 136,245 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after acquiring an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

