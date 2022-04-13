Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Short Interest Down 89.3% in March

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLW stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a one year low of $32.24 and a one year high of $37.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.
