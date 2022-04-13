Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,024,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.59. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.