Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,018.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

