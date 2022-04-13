Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB) Shares Down 1.3%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWB – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.33 and last traded at $60.71. 758,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,928,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.54.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21.

