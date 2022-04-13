Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE OIA opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

