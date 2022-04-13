Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.89

Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 2303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
