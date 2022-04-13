Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

IQI stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

