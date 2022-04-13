Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 910,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 470,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.