Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,552 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000.

NYSEARCA:SPVU traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 148,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,585. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $47.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.

