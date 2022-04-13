Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 140,134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,629,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 338,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after acquiring an additional 100,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,122 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1,114.3% during the 4th quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 173,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after acquiring an additional 158,904 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $173.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.98. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $160.03 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

