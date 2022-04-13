Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) in the last few weeks:

3/31/2022 – Alaska Air Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Alaska Air Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alaska Air’s expansion efforts to cater to the recovery in air-travel demand are encouraging. The company plans to expand its network by 4-8% per year through 2025. Following a softness in bookings in January due to Omicron-led woes, the carrier has been seeing demand trending above 2019 levels for the first quarter. The carrier’s fleet modernization efforts are aimed at capitalizing on the recovery in demand. In March, the carrier announced plans to accelerate its transition to a single mainline fleet. However, volatile oil prices, resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war, is a major concern for Alaska Air. Amid uncertainty, the airline has raised its fuel cost estimate for the first quarter. Due to Omicron-led softness in bookings in January, the carrier expects total revenues to decline 11-12% in the first quarter from the 2019 level.”

3/25/2022 – Alaska Air Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Alaska Air Group had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $66.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Alaska Air Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

ALK stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

