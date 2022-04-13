iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $103.64

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.64 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 300384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
