iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $103.64

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.64 and last traded at $103.65, with a volume of 300384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 413.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

