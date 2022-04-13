iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.59 and last traded at $104.15. Approximately 12,210,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 11,015,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.65.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $112.59.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.