iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,856. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.