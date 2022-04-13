iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,056 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,589,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,908,000 after buying an additional 3,238,190 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,165,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.52. 11,539,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

