iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSB – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.58 and last traded at $48.44. Approximately 2,098,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,381,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.37.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.