iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Down 87.3% in March

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the March 15th total of 175,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

