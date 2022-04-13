iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Short Interest Update

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the March 15th total of 514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $67.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.