iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Stake Lowered by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,066 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.3% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. JB Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 497,768 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 211,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 83,815 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

COMT stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,999. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.54.

