iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Trading Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.87. 109,154 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (IBDK)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.