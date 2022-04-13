iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.88

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $79.88 and last traded at $79.91, with a volume of 582087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.24.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,135,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,472 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,374,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 910,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

