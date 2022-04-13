iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,666 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $759,000. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $242.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $227.48 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

