iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 349,446 shares.The stock last traded at $150.76 and had previously closed at $154.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $160.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,877,000 after purchasing an additional 902,241 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,169,000 after purchasing an additional 873,805 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,901,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

