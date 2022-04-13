iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Reduced by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 564.8% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 33,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,090,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.18 and a 12-month high of $110.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

