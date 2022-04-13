Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IsoRay, Inc. is a medical technology company that produces therapeutic radioactive isotopes. Through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc., develops, manufactures and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. The Company is engaged in the production and sales of Cesium-131 (Cs-131) brachytherapy seeds. Brachytherapy seeds are small devices containing a therapeutic dose of radiation used in an interstitial radiation procedure. The brachytherapy procedure places radioactive seeds as close as possible to (in or near) the cancerous tumor. The Cs-131 includes radioisotope in the treatment of all malignant tumors, such as prostate cancer, brain cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, gynecological cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, ocular melanoma and pancreatic cancer. The Company’s Proxcelan Cesium-131 seed is classified as a Class II device. The Company competes with Varian Medical Systems, Siemens Healthcare, Elekta AB and Accuray Incorporated. “

ISR stock remained flat at $$0.34 during trading on Tuesday. 275,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $1.04.

Isoray ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Isoray will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Isoray by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Isoray by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 972,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Isoray during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Isoray during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

