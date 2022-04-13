J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.61.

JBHT opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.94. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,724,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

