J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.37

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 29724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.