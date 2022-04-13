J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.37

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.59, with a volume of 29724 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.37.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

