Jan Barta Purchases 128,490 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta acquired 128,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,616,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,344,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,368,950.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta purchased 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,371,161.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta acquired 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta acquired 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,580,925.50.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $584.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Groupon by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 261.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,200 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $627,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

