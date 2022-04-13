Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,448 Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.04% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of GOAU opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

